CBI says it acknowledges painstaking efforts by Crown Prosecution Service counsel in forcefully presenting India's case in Nirav Modi matter.
PTI | Wadelhilu | Updated: 09-11-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 21:22 IST
