NHRC hears chief secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on air pollution.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 18:14 IST
- Country:
- India
NHRC hears chief secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on air pollution.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Haryana Police razes illegal property of drugs peddler in Sirsa
Haryana: 133 sarpanches, 17,158 panches elected unanimously ahead of Nov 2 panchayat polls
BJP govt in Haryana has not undertaken single development work in Adampur, says former CM Hooda
Panchayat polls: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine Haryana districts in first phase
Haryana to set up district-wise helipad facilities to tackle emergency situations: Dushyant Chautala