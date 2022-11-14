Swift and transparent decision-making, availability of optimal resources needed for country's combat readiness: Def Min Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 12:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Swift and transparent decision-making, availability of optimal resources needed for country's combat readiness: Def Min Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Def Min Rajnath Singh
Advertisement