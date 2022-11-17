US: Republicans win 218 seats needed to control House, securing slim majority that will complicate party's ability to govern, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2022 06:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 06:40 IST
