CBI files charge sheet against former ABG Shipyard Chairman Rishi Agarwal and others in Rs 23,000-cr bank fraud case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 17:17 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
