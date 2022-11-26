Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen resigns as head of ruling Democratic Progressive Party following local election losses, reports AP.
PTI | Taipei | Updated: 26-11-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 19:01 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
