Special court in Mumbai denies bail to former minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case linked to activities of gangster Dawood Ibrahim.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 15:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Special court in Mumbai denies bail to former minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case linked to activities of gangster Dawood Ibrahim.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dawood Ibrahim
- Nawab Malik
- Mumbai
Advertisement