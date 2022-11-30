Islamic State group spokesman says IS leader Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was recently killed in battle, reports AP.
PTI | Beirut | Updated: 30-11-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 22:06 IST
