Police moves Delhi HC challenging trial court's order discharging Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in Sunanda Pushkar death case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 12:06 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
