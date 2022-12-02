US & India to advance sustainable and inclusive growth while tackling challenges like climate, energy and food crises: President Joe Biden.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 19:08 IST
US & India to advance sustainable and inclusive growth while tackling challenges like climate, energy and food crises: President Joe Biden.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- US & India
- Joe Biden
Advertisement