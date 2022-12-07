Centre's air quality panel directs revocation of curbs in Delhi-NCR under stage 3 of anti-air pollution action plan: Official order.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 18:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Centre's air quality panel directs revocation of curbs in Delhi-NCR under stage 3 of anti-air pollution action plan: Official order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
Advertisement