Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal directs planning dept to recall order restricting DDCD vice-chairman Jasmine Shah from using his office: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 19:38 IST
