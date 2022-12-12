At least 6 soldiers injured in India-China clash in Tawang sector brought to Guwahati for treatment: Sources.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 20:09 IST
- Country:
- India
At least 6 soldiers injured in India-China clash in Tawang sector brought to Guwahati for treatment: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Focus on taking cricket beyond Guwahati: New ACA president
Centre to hold workshop on 'consumer protection in NE' at Guwahati on Dec 2
IIT Guwahati signs MoU with Oil India to develop prototype for remote ignition system
Tatas set up EV charging station in Guwahati
Placements 2022: 25 students from IIT Madras, 5 from IIT Guwahati bag packages over Rs 1 cr