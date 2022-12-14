As home minister, I appeal to opposition parties in Maharashtra and Karnataka not to politicise states' border issue: Amit Shah.
As home minister, I appeal to opposition parties in Maharashtra and Karnataka not to politicise states' border issue: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
