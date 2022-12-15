Cinema is best place to sustain a counter-narrative that speaks to larger nature of humankind: Shah Rukh Khan at Kolkata film festival.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-12-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 19:00 IST
Cinema is best place to sustain a counter-narrative that speaks to larger nature of humankind: Shah Rukh Khan at Kolkata film festival.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kolkata
- Shah Rukh Khan
Advertisement