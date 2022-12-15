(Eds: Correcting date) Engineering entrance exam JEE-Main to be conducted from Jan 24 to 31, except on Republic Day: National Testing Agency.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 21:20 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: Correcting date) Engineering entrance exam JEE-Main to be conducted from Jan 24 to 31, except on Republic Day: National Testing Agency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- JEE-Main
Advertisement