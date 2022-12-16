PM Modi briefed President Putin on India's ongoing Presidency of G-20 and highlighted its key priorities: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 16:05 IST
- Country:
- India
