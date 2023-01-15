Five Indians among 68 passengers travelling in crashed Yeti Airlines aircraft near Pokhara Airport: Indian Embassy in Nepal.
Five Indians among 68 passengers travelling in crashed Yeti Airlines aircraft near Pokhara Airport: Indian Embassy in Nepal.
