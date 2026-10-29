Delhi: Manjinder Sirsa says BJP to march against INDIA bloc's Nov 1 rally, slams Congress over anti-Sikh riots

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced a counter-protest, stating the BJP will march against the INDIA bloc rally on November 1 as the date coincides with the anti-Sikh riots in 1984. The INDIA bloc, led by Congress, is gearing up for the mega rally in Ramlila Maidan on November 1 to continue their agitation against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. However, the BJP has objected to the date, citing the anti-Sikh riots in 1984 after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Sirsa lambasted Congress, saying, “Rahul Gandhi seems to be following the same path that Rajiv Gandhi once took—the path that led to the Sikh massacre and secured 400 parliamentary seats. After failing 99 times, Rahul Gandhi now dreams that by inciting atrocities against people and spreading chaos, much like what happened on November 1 [in 1984], [so] he can once again form a government. This dream of his will also be shattered.” “And now, he is essentially saying, ‘Even if batons are used, or bullets are fired, you must come.’ Look, no one is even coming. There is no need to talk about batons and bullets. This is an elected government; it is not the era of Rajiv Gandhi in 1984, when batons and bullets could be used freely,” he added.

Announcing a counter-protest, he added, “BJP will oppose this with all Sikh families in Delhi. On November 1, we will take our mega protest march in Hari Nagar. Sikhs are pained that instead of tending to their wounds, Rahul Gandhi is hurling a blow at them." He also refuted the allegations that the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions were being implemented from November 1 to pose as a hurdle to the INDIA bloc protest. He said that the decision regarding the GRAP was made six months ago.

Sirsa said, “The Congress party’s desperation was laid bare today when they claimed that the GRAP restrictions, effective from November 1, were imposed specifically to prevent Congress supporters from reaching the venue. What absurd allegations? These restrictions have been in place since June 2026; they were announced back in 2026, and the decision to implement them starting November 1 was made six months ago, long before Rahul Gandhi could have even dreamt of holding a rally.” “They know full well that people won't be able to make it; they know this event is destined to be a flop. That is why they are resorting to these tactics and blaming the BJP, claiming that the GRAP restrictions—which prevent vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards from entering—are the reason their vehicles cannot arrive. Why bring polluting vehicles into Delhi? Why insist on using dilapidated, old buses? Bring your party workers in proper, well-maintained buses,” he added.

Sirsa’s remarks came as a reply to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s renewed appeal for the public to join the INDIA bloc’s protest. “Don't worry about the police, don't worry about lathis - the BJP will not have the guts to try any of their antics. Come march with us - we will walk together to protect the Constitution, to protect the Indian nation. I urge all student groups, regardless of your political affiliation - if you feel that India is under attack, if you feel you are under attack, your expression, your ideas, your way of thinking is under attack, come and join us. It will be a fantastic march, and it's a march for the soul of this country,” Rahul Gandhi posted on X. (ANI)