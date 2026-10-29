Karwa Chauth 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Uttarakhand CM Dhami celebrate festival with traditional rituals 

Married women across India, including Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and other political leaders, celebrated Karwa Chauth on Thursday with traditional rituals, prayers and festive fervour. From dressing up in traditional attire to performing the evening puja with the arrival of the moon, Indian women and political leaders joyfully reflected the vibrant spirit of the festival.

CM Rekha Gupta, performed the traditional rituals of Karwa Chauth with her husband Manish Gupta at her residence. She was joined by Minister Kapil Mishra and his wife Priti Mishra.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and his wife Swati Singh also performed the Karwa Chauth at the residence of CM Rekha Gupta. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also celebrated the auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth with his wife, Geeta Dhami, following traditional rituals with great joy and enthusiasm.

Extending his heartfelt greetings to all the people of the state on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that Karwa Chauth is a symbol of our rich Indian culture, family values, unwavering trust, love, and devotion. He noted that in Sanatan culture, such festivals not only strengthen family bonds further but also reinforce the spirit of love, harmony, and mutual trust in society. The Chief Minister prayed to God for the happiness, prosperity, good health, and well-being of all families.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak celebrated Karwa Chauth with his wife, Namrata Pathak, in Lucknow. The couple performed the traditional rituals after sighting the moon. While talking to ANI, on the occassion of Karwa Chauth, Deputy CM Brajesh's wife said, "What we want to say is, first of all, wishing everyone a very happy Karwa Chauth. For the sisters who pray for their husbands' long lives, this fast teaches us to pray that your family, your children, and your husband all live long. We make this prayer to Lord Gauri Shankar and bow to the Moon God."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said while talking to ANI, "This ancient festival, rooted in the Indian Sanatan tradition, is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country and the state. On this sacred occasion—which symbolises the unbreakable love and trust between a husband and wife—I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all our sisters and mothers. Our sisters, mothers, and daughters, who observed a 'nirjala' fast throughout the day, are now breaking their fast. I offer my warmest congratulations to all our sisters; I pray to God that they may find opportunities to excel in every sphere of life and that their husbands may be blessed with a long life." Apart from the political leaders, the women across India also celebrated the festival. The holy festival was celebrated at District Jail in Sitapur where 27 women inmates and 17 married couples performed rituals of the festival. Arrangements for the celebration were made by the jail administration.

Women in the Ramnagar area in Ayodhya also participate in traditional puja rituals as they celebrate Karwa Chauth with their husbands. Women in Gwalior also participate in traditional rituals and offer prayers at a temple as they celebrate Karwa Chauth.

Married women in Kullu also offered prayers at Sheetla Mata Mandir as they celebrated Karwa Chauth. Women in Amritsar performed the traditional puja thali rituals on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

Along with these, several celebs also celebrated Karwa Chauth today, including Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput and others. The tradition of Karwa Chauth is followed by married women, who observe a day-long fast for the long life and well-being of their husbands.

The fasting on the day of Karwa Chauth is observed without any food. Most women don't even drink a single drop of water until they see the moon in the late evening. (ANI)