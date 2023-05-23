Russian court extends arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by 3 months, Russian news agencies report, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 23-05-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 21:00 IST
Russian court extends arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by 3 months, Russian news agencies report, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wall Street Journal
- Evan Gershkovich
- Russian
Advertisement