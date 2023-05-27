I am delighted that symbol of India's great tradition, Sengol, will be installed in new Parliament building: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 21:47 IST
- Country:
- India
I am delighted that symbol of India's great tradition, Sengol, will be installed in new Parliament building: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sengol
- India
- Parliament
- PM Modi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
It would have been good if 'Sengol' got due respect after Independence, but it was kept on display as walking stick in Prayagraj: PM Modi.
PM Modi's decision to install sacred Sengol in Parliament building historic moment: J P Nadda
New Parliament inauguration: PM Modi installs sacred 'Sengol' in Lok Sabha chamber
Welcome return of Sengol to its rightful pride of place: Music composer Ilaiyaraaja
New Parliament inauguration: PM Modi begins puja, receives 'Sengol' for installation