Railway Board recommends CBI probe into Balasore train accident: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-06-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 18:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Railway Board recommends CBI probe into Balasore train accident: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Railway
- Balasore
- Railway Board
- Ashwini Vaishnaw
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Meet the woman chronicling Railways' journey for four decades
Indian Railways flags off 20 Broad Gauge locomotives to Bangladesh
Western Railway completes metal fencing on 357 route kilometres, reduces cases of cattle being run over
Pul Prahladpur railway underpass removed from list of waterlogging hotspots
Maha: Five booked for cheating man under the pretext of offering job in Dept of Posts and Railways