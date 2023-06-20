China blocks proposal by India and US at United Nations to designate LeT terrorist Sajid Mir, wanted in 26/11 attacks, as global terrorist.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 20-06-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 19:48 IST
China blocks proposal by India and US at United Nations to designate LeT terrorist Sajid Mir, wanted in 26/11 attacks, as global terrorist.
