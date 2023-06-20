Delhi LG V K Saxena writes to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on law order situation, cautions against ''politicising crime''.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 21:25 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
