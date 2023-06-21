Justice Umesh Kumar (retd) appointed chairman of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission by President of India: LG office.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 22:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Justice Umesh Kumar (retd) appointed chairman of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission by President of India: LG office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Umesh Kumar
- Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission
- India
Advertisement