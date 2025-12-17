Left Menu

Vaping Allegation Sparks Political Storm in Lok Sabha

The BJP has accused Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad of vaping inside Lok Sabha, leading to a political clash. TMC's Abhishek Banerjee countered the claim, demanding full video footage before responding. The incident sparked demands for disciplinary action while highlighting the need for maintaining parliamentary decorum.

Updated: 17-12-2025 21:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has leveled a grave allegation against Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad, claiming he was caught vaping inside the Lok Sabha, an accusation that has stirred a political row. The allegation follows former Union minister Anurag Thakur's raised concerns, resulting in a formal complaint lodged with the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Trinamool Congress countered the BJP's allegation through its national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, who insisted on seeing the entire video footage before any action is taken. He urged patience and dismissed the BJP's claims until full evidence is provided, further challenging the veracity of the BJP's allegations.

Anurag Thakur emphasized the breach of parliamentary conduct and highlighted the harmful message such acts send to the youth. Meanwhile, Azad dismissed the accusations as a waste of parliamentary time, questioning the lack of concrete evidence. The clash underscores the need for respecting parliamentary decorum and rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

