Audit Reveals Flaws in Chhattisgarh's Welfare and Infrastructure Schemes

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India has identified significant issues in key welfare and infrastructure initiatives in Chhattisgarh, focusing on urban housing, labor welfare, and renewable energy. The report highlights irregularities in beneficiary selection, fund management, and underutilization of funds, alongside recommendations for improved oversight and coordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has raised concerns about the implementation of major welfare and infrastructure schemes in Chhattisgarh, noting several deficiencies in a recent Performance and Compliance Audit. These issues pertain to urban housing, labor welfare, and renewable energy initiatives.

The audit, detailed in a report presented to the state assembly by Finance Minister O P Choudhary, includes findings on the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban, labor department welfare schemes, and the installation of solar pumps by the Chhattisgarh Renewable Energy Development Agency.

The report highlights irregularities in beneficiary selection, delays in project completion, and underutilization of funds, urging the need for improved monitoring and coordination to ensure better public fund utilization and meet welfare objectives effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

