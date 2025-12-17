Left Menu

India Strengthens Medical Aid to Afghanistan with New Initiatives

India affirmed its commitment to aiding Afghanistan with long-term medical supplies, focusing on strengthening healthcare ties. Health Minister JP Nadda met Afghan Counterpart Mawlawi Jalali for a symbolic handover of cancer medicines. A larger consignment including vaccines and a CT scanner is being sent.

In a significant move to bolster healthcare cooperation, India reiterated its dedication to providing sustained medical support to Afghanistan. This commitment was underscored during a meeting between Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Afghan Minister of Public Health Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali on Wednesday.

During the talks, both ministers focused on the long-term supply of essential medicines. The meeting culminated in the symbolic handover of lifesaving cancer medications and vaccines, representing India's ongoing pledge to address the healthcare needs of the Afghan populace.

Furthermore, the Indian government is dispatching a larger healthcare consignment to Afghanistan. This includes vaccines and a 128-slice CT scanner, aiming to reinforce the medical infrastructure and support the Afghan people further, as stated by the Indian Health Ministry.

