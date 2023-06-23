Our trusted partnership is like Sun in this new dawn that will spread light all around: PM Modi says in his address to US Congress.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2023 08:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 08:35 IST
Our trusted partnership is like Sun in this new dawn that will spread light all around: PM Modi says in his address to US Congress.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- US Congress
- PM Modi
Advertisement