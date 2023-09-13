ED asked me to appear on the day INDIA bloc coordination committee was meeting: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-09-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 21:12 IST
- Country:
- India
ED asked me to appear on the day INDIA bloc coordination committee was meeting: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kolkata
- INDIA bloc coordination committee
- Abhishek Banerjee
Advertisement