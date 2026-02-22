Arrests Made Following Shivaji Jayanti Clashes in Bagalkote

Two individuals have been arrested following communal clashes during a Shivaji Jayanti procession in Bagalkote, as police confirmed on Sunday. An FIR was filed after stones were allegedly thrown in the Qila Oni area during the event.

Authorities stated the arrests were based on video footage and photographic evidence, with the suspects facing charges of attempting to incite violence, obstructing police duties, and damaging property. The accused are now in judicial custody.

Police have imposed restrictions on activists like Pramod Muthalik and Puneeth Kerehalli to prevent further unrest. Muthalik criticized these measures as targeting those unifying the country, while protecting divisive elements.