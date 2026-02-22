Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Five Jharsuguda Police Personnel Killed in Highway Accident

A tragic collision on National Highway 49 in Odisha's Jharsuguda district resulted in the deaths of five police personnel and injuries to four others. The incident occurred early Sunday when an SUV collided with a truck. An investigation into the cause is underway.

Tragic Collision: Five Jharsuguda Police Personnel Killed in Highway Accident
In a tragic incident in Odisha's Jharsuguda district, a head-on collision on National Highway 49 has claimed the lives of five police personnel on Sunday morning. The mishap involved an SUV and a truck near the Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya in the Jharsuguda Sadar police station area.

As per a senior police officer, the accident occurred while the police personnel were returning from a wedding. The crash left the SUV completely wrecked, and five police officers dead. The truck, which was moving in the opposite direction, turned over during the collision.

Four individuals sustained injuries, including the truck driver. Two policemen are critically injured and undergoing treatment in Bargarh, with another officer in stable condition. Jharsuguda Additional Superintendent of Police, Madhusikta Mishra, confirmed an investigation is in progress.

