Brutality in Gurugram: Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze by Live-in Partner

A 19-year-old student in Gurugram suffered horrific abuse by her boyfriend who allegedly set her private parts ablaze with sanitizer. The victim, now at Safdarjung Hospital, was in a relationship based on false promises of marriage. The police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old woman from Gurugram is fighting for her life at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi after allegedly being set on fire by her boyfriend. This brutal act reportedly occurred when he poured sanitizer on her private parts and ignited it. The police, upon registering an FIR, are now actively investigating the case.

The victim, a student pursuing Biotechnology, met the accused through an online app and later moved in with him under the promise of marriage. The relationship soon turned violent, culminating in the horrific events of February 16, 2026. The victim's statements recount threats, physical assault, and the recording of inappropriate videos by the accused.

Authorities invoked multiple sections of the BNS as they probe into the case of extreme cruelty that took place in Badshahpur, Gurugram. Doctors initially declared the victim unfit to testify, but she has since provided detailed accounts to the police, shedding light on the extent of her ordeal. The community is now on edge as it grapples with this outrageous act of violence.

