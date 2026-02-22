Eight Arrested in Major Terror Plot Linked to ISI and Bangladeshi Extremists

Delhi police sources revealed on Sunday that eight suspects have been apprehended for allegedly conspiring a major terror attack with the backing of Pakistan's ISI and extremist organizations based in Bangladesh.

Six of the suspected individuals were detained from various locations in Tamil Nadu and are being transferred to Delhi for further questioning. Some of the arrested are reported to be Bangladeshi nationals, according to sources.

The arrests follow a series of targeted actions, including precautions against a potential explosion near the Red Fort, linked to plans by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to target religious sites in India.