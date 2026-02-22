Left Menu

Eight Arrested in Major Terror Plot Linked to ISI and Bangladeshi Extremists

Eight individuals have been arrested in connection with a terror conspiracy in Delhi, allegedly orchestrated by Pakistan's ISI and Bangladeshi extremist groups. Authorities recovered mobile phones and SIM cards, indicating a network's foreign links. Central agencies are actively assisting in the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi police sources revealed on Sunday that eight suspects have been apprehended for allegedly conspiring a major terror attack with the backing of Pakistan's ISI and extremist organizations based in Bangladesh.

Six of the suspected individuals were detained from various locations in Tamil Nadu and are being transferred to Delhi for further questioning. Some of the arrested are reported to be Bangladeshi nationals, according to sources.

The arrests follow a series of targeted actions, including precautions against a potential explosion near the Red Fort, linked to plans by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to target religious sites in India.

