Aditya L1 spacecraft, India's first space based mission to study the Sun, successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-09-2023 02:37 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 02:37 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
