There is no case against KCR, AIMIM leaders as PM Modi considers them his own: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at rally near Hyderabad.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-09-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 19:25 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
