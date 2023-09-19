India's Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft successfully undergoes Trans-Lagrangian Point 1 Insertion manoeuvre: ISRO.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-09-2023 02:48 IST
India
- India
