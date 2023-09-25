Congress deserves zero marks for the government it ran in Rajasthan for five years: PM Modi in Jaipur.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-09-2023 17:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 17:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress deserves zero marks for the government it ran in Rajasthan for five years: PM Modi in Jaipur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi likely to visit Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh in October
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi
Amit Shah lauds PM Modi, G20 member nations on adoption of 'Delhi Declaration'
Bangladesh Foreign Minister praises 'Delhi Declaration' at G20, citing PM Modi's dynamism, charisma
Australian PM Albanese calls G20 meet "successful", clicks selfie with PM Modi at Summit