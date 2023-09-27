Mukherjee Nagar PG fire: Things under control, no casualty and all evacuated, Delhi Chief Fire Service Officer Atul Garg to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 21:23 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
