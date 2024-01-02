Hezbollah's TV station says top Hamas official Saleh Arouri killed in an explosion south of Beirut, reports AP.
PTI | Beirut | Updated: 02-01-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 22:15 IST
Hezbollah's TV station says top Hamas official Saleh Arouri killed in an explosion south of Beirut, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beirut
- Saleh Arouri
- Hezbollah
- Hamas
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli drone kills deputy Hamas chief in Beirut
Israeli drone kills senior Hamas official in Beirut - security sources
Israeli drone kills deputy Hamas chief in Beirut -security sources
WRAPUP 1-Gaza war spreads to Beirut with killing of Hamas deputy leader
Hezbollah's TV station says top Hamas official Saleh Arouri killed in Beirut blast