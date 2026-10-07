"Not stopping till Gyanesh goes": High drama in Delhi as Rahul Gandhi vows to continue protest against CEC

Amid the ongoing protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the Congress and INDIA bloc would continue to take to the streets, face arrests and legal cases to "save the Constitution and democracy". In a post on X, Gandhi said, "To save the Constitution and democracy, the Congress Party and the opposition are ready to take to the streets as many times as needed, face arrests, or endure legal cases.

"This alliance between the dictatorial Modi government and the Election Commission has already been exposed. It is time for resignations and action. An arrogant regime cannot hold out for long against the fervour of the people." Gandhi further said that the Opposition would continue its protest until Gyanesh Kumar resigns.

"We are not going to stop protesting till Gyanesh Kumar resigns. This is a fight to protect the most sacred thing in this country. There is nothing that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah can do that will stop us," he said. His remarks came after INDIA bloc MPs were stopped by Delhi Police while attempting to proceed towards Jantar Mantar to stage a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Rahul Gandhi was subsequently detained by Delhi Police along with several other INDIA bloc MPs after the protesters attempted to move towards Jantar Mantar. The detention came amid heightened security in the area as Opposition leaders sought to continue their demonstration against the Election Commission. Gandhi was taken to Barakhamba police station following his detention.

Congress MP Pawan Khera said, "Everything is before you. We sat on a dharna wherever they stopped us. We are ready to sit here all through the night." Earlier in the day, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that Opposition parties would continue their struggle despite cases being filed against them.

The Opposition leaders were stopped before reaching Jantar Mantar, where they were seeking to protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise. Sharing a picture of himself with Rahul Gandhi, Kharge wrote on X, "No matter how many cases you file, no matter how much you try to scare us, we are not the ones to get scared. We will keep laughing and keep moving forward. We will continue the struggle."

Kharge's remarks came after Delhi Police registered an FIR in connection with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc MPs allegedly entering the Akashvani Bhavan premises without permission during their protest against the Election Commission on Tuesday. (ANI)