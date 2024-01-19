Govt asks schools, higher education institutions to provide study material for all courses in Indian languages digitally within 3 years.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 18:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt asks schools, higher education institutions to provide study material for all courses in Indian languages digitally within 3 years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
Advertisement