Rouse Avenue Court grants 10-day police custody of alleged narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh

Rouse Avenue Court granted 10 days' police custody of alleged narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh to Delhi Police. He was deported to India from Turkey. Earlier, Delhi Police on Saturday sought a custodial remand.

According to the police, Singh is the kingpin of the entire narco-network and was brought back to the national capital earlier today. Police informed the court that immediately after reaching the airport, Singh inflicted self-injury upon himself. Police further informed the court, "We have got the MLC (Medico-Legal Certificate) conducted."

They added that Singh was declared a proclaimed offender by the court in February 2022 and stated that he needs to be taken to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab for further investigation. The police stated that a chargesheet has already been filed in the case, which involves three other accused individuals. Investigators have reportedly uncovered evidence of communication between Singh and other suspects, identified as Ramandeep, Gurjeet, and Gurjot.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government has secured the deportation of alleged narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh from Türkiye and brought him back to India in connection with cases related to drug trafficking and other crimes. In a post on X, Shah said Singh had obtained Turkish citizenship using the fake identity of Navab Virk and continued to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine to India from Afghanistan.

"Our agencies tracked him down, ripping apart veil after veil to unmask his true identity, and secured his deportation. Today he has been brought back to India and put behind bars in connection with cases involving drug trafficking and other crimes he is accused of," Shah said. He congratulated all the agencies involved in securing Singh's deportation.

He added, “Obtaining Turkish citizenship under the fake identity of Navab Virk, he had continued to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine to India from Afghanistan. Indian agencies tracked him down, ripping apart veil after veil to unmask his true identity, and secured his deportation. Today he has been brought back to India and put behind bars in connection with cases involving drug trafficking and other crimes he is accused of.” Shah also said the government is committed to destroying every narco-cartel before December 2029.

"Modi govt is committed to destroying every narco-cartel before Dec 2029," the Home Minister said. (ANI)