(Eds: Corr slug) Central government is working to host the 2029 Youth Olympic and 2036 Olympic Games in India: PM Modi in Chennai.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-01-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 19:28 IST
- Country:
- India
