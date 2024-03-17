SP got Rs 14.05 crore via electoral bonds, Akali Dal Rs 7.26 crore, AIADMK Rs 6.05 crore, National Conference Rs 50 lakh: EC data.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 16:11 IST
