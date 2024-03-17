When people unite, dictatorship ends: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray at INDIA bloc rally in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 20:29 IST
- Country:
- India
When people unite, dictatorship ends: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray at INDIA bloc rally in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shiv Sena
- INDIA bloc
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Mumbai
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai summoned by EOW in fund withdrawal complaint by Shinde faction
"A Raja mentally sick...needs to be treated well": Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Anand Dubey on DMK leader's remarks on Lord Ram
Seat sharing has been done, says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut after Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting
Fund withdrawal complaint: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai appears before EOW
'There is democracy in our alliance': Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Anand Dubey on seat-sharing among INDIA bloc