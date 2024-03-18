Russia's Vladimir Putin says election indicates ''trust'' and ''hope'' in him after vote in which he stifled the opposition, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 18-03-2024 03:19 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 03:19 IST
