No special SC bench being set up on Thursday night to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest by ED: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 00:02 IST
- Country:
- India
