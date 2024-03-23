Cong fields Karti Chidambaram from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga, Manickam Tagore from Virudhnagar, S Jothimani from Karur.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 22:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong fields Karti Chidambaram from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga, Manickam Tagore from Virudhnagar, S Jothimani from Karur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manickam
- Tamil Nadu's
- Karti Chidambaram
- Virudhnagar
- Sivaganga
- Karur
- S Jothimani
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Appointing new Election Commissioner now not morally right: Congress' Karti Chidambaram
People need to know who purchased electoral bonds: Congress' Karti Chidambaram after SC junk's SBI application
People need to know who purchased electoral bonds: Congress' Karti Chidambaram after SC junks SBI application
11 'Shakti Ammas' give special welcome to PM Modi at rally in Tamil Nadu's Salem
Chinese visa 'scam': Delhi court summons Karti Chidambaram, others following ED charge sheet